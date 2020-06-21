Make T-SAT available to every student, says KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State-owned T-SAT TV channel is being strengthened by the government to provide quality educational content for students, who cannot pursue online classes amid Covid-19 pandemic. IT Minister KT Rama Rao, who held a meeting with T-SAT team, directed them to work in coordination with the Education Department and create edutainment content for students.

The T-SAT channel should be made available to every student in Telangana, he said and added that the channel must try to secure the top position in India as one of the best content providers. In comparison to other Staterun satellite broadcast channels, T-SAT has much better viewership and subscriptions. For instance, on YouTube, TSAT has been viewed 5.04 crore times and it has 3.89 lakh subscriptions.

In comparison to that, AP’s State-run channel Mana TV has 66 lakh views and with 1.06 lakh viewers. RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary of TSWREIS said, “It is highly commendable that TSAT set the ball rolling following the outbreak of Covid-19 by telecasting online classes with the help of expert teachers and with minimum disruption to the academic schedule.”