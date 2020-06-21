Nine nabbed for selling fake seeds in two districts

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: Bhupalpally police have arrested a three-member gang for supplying spurious cotton seeds in the district on Saturday. It is being reported that around five quintals of cotton seeds and `10 lakh cash was seized from them.

The accused have been identified as Karnati Krishna Reddy, a resident of Govindinne village, Marri Ranadheer Reddy from Hanamkonda and Nagireddy Sampath, a resident of Gangaram village of Peddapalli district. The accused were produced before media on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singh Patil said that the main accused, Karnati Krishna was involved in selling spurious cotton seeds from last 15 years and was working in Andhra Pradesh. He expanded his business with the help of Marri Reddy in Telangana and has been actively working with him. The SP revealed that the gang was planning to sell spurious seeds in Sironcha village of Maharashtra, with the help of their third member Nagireddy Sampath.

Cops arrest six in K’nagar

A similar incident was reported in Karimnagar where the task force members arrested a 6-member gang who were selling spurious cotton seeds to the farmers. The accused have been shifted to Thimmapur and Choppadandi police stations respectively. The accused have been identified as Madupu Srinivas Reddy, a resident of Vidyanagar in Karimnagar, Burra Santhosh Goud, resident of Bejjeanki in Siddipet district having links with Kurnool and Prakasam district in AP, Karnati Krishna Reddy, Gorantla Suresh, Tumma Suresh Reddy and Gattineni Rajesh. The cops have seized 1.60 quintal cotton seeds worth `3.20 lakh and other mach ineries and instruments. The police said that Srinivas Reddy and the other five were working in cohorts in the racket.