Telangana: Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao tests positive for coronavirus

Rao underwent a test after noticing symptoms and unfortunately, the Covid-19 test report came out positive. 

Published: 21st June 2020 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

V Hanumantha Rao

V Hanumantha Rao (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader and AICC(All India Congress Committee) Secretary in Telangana, V Hanumantha Rao tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a corporate hospital for treatment in Hyderabad on Sunday. 

It may be mentioned that the Congress leader was actively involved in relief activities including distribution of rations and sanitization kits among the poor and frontline workers, during the lockdown period. 

He also organised several programmes to create awareness among people on Covid-19. 

Rao had also actively participated in many party activities recently including the protests against state government on irrigation projects and recently in the Rahul Gandhi birthday celebrations.

It is being suspected that Rao must have been infected with the novel coronavirus when he visited Gandhi Hospital recently to express his solidarity with the protesting junior doctors there. Knowing that Rao tested positive, his followers and fellow leaders in the Congress party have gone into home quarantine.

