Telangana employment rate higher than the national average

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s employment grew at 7.2 per cent, compared to the national average of 4.59 per cent, which translates to 50 per cent more in employment than rest of the States in the country, said the Information Technology, Electronics and Communication Department’s annual report for the year 2019-2020. The report said State’s share of exports grew from 10.61 per cent in 2018-2019 to 11.58 per cent in 2019-2020.

The overall share of Telangana in the Indian Export Growth for 2019- 20 is 23.53 per cent. This apart, as the State had already announced earlier, its IT exports has grown at an ‘unprecedented rate of 17.93 per cent’ compared to the national average of 8.09 per cent. During the release, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “Despite the slowdown of activities due to Covid pandemic, Telangana’s IT/ ITeS exports grew at a rate of 17.93 per cent.

I am happy to reiterate that Telangana has declared 2020 as the year of Artificial Intelligence. I would also like to thank the industry which has come to the support of the State during the Covid crisis.” “During the financial year 2019- 2020, several marquee investments have taken place in Hyderabad, including the inauguration of Amazon’s world’s largest facility at 3 million sq ft and Micron’s largest R&D centre globally.

Telangana and ITEC’s vision to take IT to Tier-2 cities have borne fruit with the help of investments from Tech Mahindra and Cyient, both having chosen to open their centres in Warangal,”he added. Apart from that the report also showed that ITEC Department has taken several measures during the Covid crisis including facilitating contact tracing, movement, home quarantine, and so on. The Electronics section of the department received investment proposals worth Rs 7,377.84 crore. Major investments that have come in are from Skyworth group, Innolia Energy and so on. Re-investment and expansion are almost always a sign of ease of doing business. Micron has seen the same in Telangana and has expanded from 700 employees to 2,000. It is also to be noted that One plus’ proposed investment of Rs 1,000 crore would bring the largest R&D centre of One plus outside China to Hyderabad.