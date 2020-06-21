Villagers rescue nine women and boat driver

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A country boat capsized in Penganga river near Anthargaon village of Bheempur mandal on Saturday morning. All the people in the boat were rescued with the help of the villagers. The country boat capsized due to strong gales and noticing that, nearby villagers dove into the water to rescue the drowning people. Eyewitnesses said that nine women along with a boat driver were returning to their villages in the country boat after attending the final rites of a relative in Maharashtra. All are stated to be in a safe condition and have reached their village.