Bhadrachalam alert after AP visitor tests positive

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: THE temple town of Bhadrachalam and its surrounding areas are on high alert after one person, who visited several localities here, tested positive for Covid-19. According to officials, the patient, who belongs to the Kunavaram mandal in Andhra Pradesh, reportedly had tea with a few friends at a busy stall of a supermarket located in the heart of the town. He also visited one of his close relatives at the latter’s jewellery shop in Burgampad mandal. The two later went to Palvoncha town where they visited several other jewellery shops.

Officials are making a list of all those people the patient met with and are disinfecting the areas. They also shut down all shops within a onekm radius of Burgampad mandal headquarters, the tea stall and surrounding areas of the temple town. Meanwhile, the news of a Covid-19 patient visiting Bhadrachalam caused panic among the locals and devotees, forcing them to stay indoors since Saturday. T Syam Sunder, a senior citizen, said though the disease is spreading rapidly in other areas, it did not enter Bhadrachalam all this while. “People here were living happily till this person visited. Now, we have to wait and see how many contracted the virus,” he said.

KTPS staffer tests positive

In Palvoncha, an ADE of the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) tested positive for the virus and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Some of the patient’s primary contacts were sent to home quarantine.

3 contract Covid in district

Two people tested positive for the disease at Tallada mandal, apart from an employee working at the Bonkal railway station in Khammam district.