BJP MP gets clarification from varsity

Published: 22nd June 2020 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reiterating that his postgraduation certificate is original, BJP’s Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind said he got a clarification letter from the Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth (Deemedto- be-University) stating that he passed out from the university in 2018. In a video released from Hyderabad on Sunday, Arvind said a TRS leader falsely alleged that his MA (Political Science) degree certificate was fake, just to prevent him from making comments against the irregularities of the My Home group, a mining company.

“While I was unearthing the irregular mining activities of the My Home group in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some TRS leaders tried to blackmail me with wrong allegations. But I will continue to fight against the illegal mining of the group as well as the corruption of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao,” Arvind said.

