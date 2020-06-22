STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Centre will provide help to Colonel Santosh Babu’s kin: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy visited martyr Colonel Santosh Babu’s family in Suryapet on Sunday as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions.

Published: 22nd June 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy interacts with the family members of martyred Colonel B Santosh Babu in Suryapet on Sunday

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy interacts with the family members of martyred Colonel B Santosh Babu in Suryapet on Sunday

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy visited martyr Colonel Santosh Babu’s family in Suryapet on Sunday as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions. Speaking to the media later, Kishan said that the Centre would provide all help to Santosh’s family. As the death of Santosh Babu is a loss for the Army and the entire nation, he requested the citizens to come forward voluntarily and extend a helping hand to the martyred colonel’s family. “The Centre has given a free hand to the Army along the Indo-China border to protect both themselves and our country,” he added. Meanwhile, he also urged the citizens to boycott the use of Chinese products.

CM’s visit today

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit martyred Colonel Santosh Babu’s family on Monday. Speaking to the media, Collector S Vinay Krishna Reddy said that all arrangements are in place for KCR’s visit. He, along with District Superintendent of Police (SP) R Bhaskaran, inspected the arrangements made for CM’s visit, on Sunday. They directed the officials concerned to ensure all necessary protective measures in view of the pandemic situation. The collector also directed them to arrange wat e r p r o o f t e n t s a n d barricades.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy Colonel Santosh Babu
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp