Centre will provide help to Colonel Santosh Babu’s kin: G Kishan Reddy

SURYAPET: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy visited martyr Colonel Santosh Babu’s family in Suryapet on Sunday as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s directions. Speaking to the media later, Kishan said that the Centre would provide all help to Santosh’s family. As the death of Santosh Babu is a loss for the Army and the entire nation, he requested the citizens to come forward voluntarily and extend a helping hand to the martyred colonel’s family. “The Centre has given a free hand to the Army along the Indo-China border to protect both themselves and our country,” he added. Meanwhile, he also urged the citizens to boycott the use of Chinese products.

CM’s visit today

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit martyred Colonel Santosh Babu’s family on Monday. Speaking to the media, Collector S Vinay Krishna Reddy said that all arrangements are in place for KCR’s visit. He, along with District Superintendent of Police (SP) R Bhaskaran, inspected the arrangements made for CM’s visit, on Sunday. They directed the officials concerned to ensure all necessary protective measures in view of the pandemic situation. The collector also directed them to arrange wat e r p r o o f t e n t s a n d barricades.