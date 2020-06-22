Former Karimnagar mayor gets tested

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Former mayor of Karimnagar, S Ravinder Singh, underwent a Covid-19 test at the Kattarampur Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Karimnagar on Sunday. Many residents in the area also got themselves tested for the virus. Speaking to the media, he said that the there was fear among the public to give away their blood samples for testing. “I wanted to set an example by getting myself checked for Covid-19. I hope more people will now come forward to get themselves tested,” he said.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in Karimnagar have seen a steady rise in the past few weeks. In an apartment in Kattarampur, for instance, six members of a family, including a doctor working at the Government Civil Hospital, tested positive for the virus. Interestingly, they have been advised to stay home instead of getting admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad.