Government’s soy seeds didn’t sprout: Farmers

Farmers of Adilabad and Nirmal districts are growing soybean across 1.93 lakh acres of land.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Farmers in several mandals of Adilabad and Nirmal districts have complained that the subsidised government soybean seeds, which they had sown in the first week of June, have not germinated. Therefore, on Sunday, district officials and elected representatives inspected soybean fields in these two districts and advised farmers to sow the seeds after their area receives sufficient rainfall.

Farmers of Adilabad and Nirmal districts are growing soybean across 1.93 lakh acres of land. The combined acreage of soybean fields in these two districts contributes to almost 70% of the State’s target (3 lakh acres) under it’s regulated farming scheme. Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy appealed the farmers to sow the seeds after their area receives sufficient rainfall. Nirmal district received an average of 83.4mm of rainfall from June 1 to 18 while the rainfall required to g row soybeans is 112.2mm. Jainath mandal received 51.4mm while the required rainfall is 112.5mm.

