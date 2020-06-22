STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jangaon shops to open from 9 am to 3 pm

The move comes after the owner and partners of a fertiliser shop in the town contracted Covid recently.

Published: 22nd June 2020 11:32 AM

By Express News Service

JANGAON/KARIMNAGAR: The wholesale and retail shop owners in Jangaon town have decided to keep their establishments open only from 9 am to 3 pm, owing to rising cases of Covid-19. The move comes after the owner and partners of a fertiliser shop in the town contracted Covid recently. Speaking to Express, Jangaon District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr A Mahender said that the number of Covid cases has gone up due to the fertilizer shop cluster.

“The shop owner and his partners tested positive. The shop is very popular and several farmers come here daily. We are now in the process of tracing people who purchased goods from the shop,” he said. Meanwhile, kirana merchants in Karimnagar district have decided to open shops only up till 2 pm from Monday. District Kirana Merchants Association president Alugandala Munindar said that a fine of `5,000 would be imposed on those merchants violating the rule.

