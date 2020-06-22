Staff crunch takes a toll on Primary Health Centres in Adilabad

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The shortage of staff at local Primary Health Centres (PHCs) is proving to be a headache for those seeking medical attention for non- Covid diseases. At a time when most State governments are facing severe criticism for focusing exclusively on Covid- 19 patients, the situation is no different here. Soon after the announcement of the lockdown, as many as 72 nurses from various PHCs in the district were deputed at check posts along the borders.

The check posts were put up on all interstate roads, including National Highway 44 near Penganga river border, and a few other areas as the district shares a border with Maharashtra. As the lockdown regulations have not yet been completely lifted, the PHC staff continue to work at check posts to monitor the health conditions of migrants. Owing to this situation, PHCs in the district are severely understaffed and this is reportedly taking a toll on other patients.

As the monsoon season has already hit Telangana, the number of persons getting infected by seasonal diseases is also going up. Speaking to Express, District Medical and Health Officer Rathod Narender said that steps were being taken to bring back the staff, and equip the clinics to curb the spread of seasonal diseases.