2.5 crore saplings to dot the roads of Greater Hyderabad area soon

Minister  asked officials to involve the local residents and to monitor the programme, he advised the Corporators to create WhatsApp groups.

Published: 23rd June 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Workers at Indira Park in Hyderabad ready the saplings required for the ensuing sixth phase of Haritha Haram programme, which is set to commence across the State on June 20 | Vinay Madapu

Workers at Indira Park in Hyderabad. (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sixth phase of Haritha Haram will be launched in Greater Hyderabad by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on June 25, said Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao.

State government plans to plant 2.5 crore trees GHMC area between June 25 and August 15, he said. The Minister held a review meeting with Corporators and officials on the implementation of Haritha Haram at GHMC head office on Monday.

He said that as part of Haritha Haram, 700 tree parks and 75 Yadadri model plantations, which have been developed using Miyawaki system pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, will be taken up in GHMC. Yadadri Model plantation should be taken up where sufficient lands are available i.e. Osmania University, Central University, NGRI, and Endowment lands.

The Minister instructed officials to create awareness among the people and explain them about the link between clean air and good health.

Minister asked officials to involve the local residents and to monitor the programme, he advised the Corporators to create WhatsApp groups.

