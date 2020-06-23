STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4 link roads opened to ease snarls

MAUD Minister KTR inaugurates the four stretches jointly built by GHMC, HMDA and HRDCL, at a cost of `33.80 cr

Published: 23rd June 2020 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 11:38 AM

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao at the inauguration of a link road at Jubliee Hills, in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four crucial link roads were thrown open to the public in twin cities on Monday by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.These roads will ease traffic congestion between Hyderabad and  Cyderabad.

The Greater Hyerabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), and Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), together have developed the four link roads measuring 4.67 km, at an estimated cost of `33.80 crore. Another 33 link roads will be opened for public by July end.

During the field visits, Rama Rao interacted with the public and local leaders, and took their  feedback. Planning wing officials of GHMC and HMDA have identified another 137 link roads. With the development of these 137 link roads  covering around 126.2 km, traffic congestion can be further reduced.
In  the first phase, HRDCL have taken up the work for 37 link roads at an estimated cost of `313.6 crore, which will reduce around  44.67 km. The GHMC town planning officials have completed land acquisition for the roads and at the same time Municipal administration is conducting survey to reduce vehicular traffic on main roads.

Based on the survey report and public opinion, government is developing alternative road ways. Link roads help in reducing vehicular traffic on main roads as well as pollution. They can also help in saving lives in case of emergencies as ambulances can travel on link  roads much faster and reach their destination on time.

KCR to launch Haritha Haram
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the sixth phase of Haritha Haaram programme on June 25. Rao will plant a sapling as part of the Narsapur forest revival programme. The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to continue plantation on both sides of the State and National Highways and develop nurseries along the State Highways.

