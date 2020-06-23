STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

70-year-old physician succumbs to Coronavirus

The septuagenarian, who was running clinics in Khairtabad and Jiyaguda, served as a general practitioner for nearly 30 years.

Published: 23rd June 2020 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 70-year-old doctor from Narayanguda succumbed to Coronavirus on Sunday night. The septuagenarian, who was running clinics in Khairtabad and Jiyaguda, served as a general practitioner for nearly 30 years. This is the first case of a doctor dying due to Coronavirus reported in the State.

According to sources, the doctor had stopped his service three months ago due to the lockdown and had even stopped visiting his clinics. But about 10 to 15 days ago, he met some people known to his family and then developed Covid symptoms. On June 17, he was admitted to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad with cough and fever, they said.

Though the doctor was put on ventilator support, his condition deteriorated and he passed away at 8 pm on June 21. The deceased, who had done his MBBS from Kakatiya Medical College in 1996, was an active member of the Indian Medical Association, Hyderabad chapter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus physician
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp