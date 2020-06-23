70-year-old physician succumbs to Coronavirus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 70-year-old doctor from Narayanguda succumbed to Coronavirus on Sunday night. The septuagenarian, who was running clinics in Khairtabad and Jiyaguda, served as a general practitioner for nearly 30 years. This is the first case of a doctor dying due to Coronavirus reported in the State.

According to sources, the doctor had stopped his service three months ago due to the lockdown and had even stopped visiting his clinics. But about 10 to 15 days ago, he met some people known to his family and then developed Covid symptoms. On June 17, he was admitted to KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad with cough and fever, they said.

Though the doctor was put on ventilator support, his condition deteriorated and he passed away at 8 pm on June 21. The deceased, who had done his MBBS from Kakatiya Medical College in 1996, was an active member of the Indian Medical Association, Hyderabad chapter.