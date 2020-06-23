872 new cases, 7 deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The situation continues to be grim in Telangana as the State’s tryst with the high Covid-19 caseload continued on Monday with 872 new cases being recorded. This is now a new single-day high for the State. The total number of cases in the State are now at 8,674, with Monday’s positivity rate at 27.5 per cent. It seems that the State has recorded over 3,481 cases in the last seven days, almost double the number of cases prior to the limited testing strategy. Seven new deaths were recorded on Monday, taking the toll to 217. In the last seven days alone, the State has seen over 26 deaths. GHMC, a hotspot, saw the highest spike of 713 cases, followed by Rangareddy with 107 cases.