872 new cases, 7 deaths in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The situation continues to be grim in Telangana as the State’s tryst with the high Covid-19 caseload continued on Monday with 872 new cases being recorded. This is now a new single-day high for the State. The total number of cases in the State are now at 8,674, with Monday’s positivity rate at 27.5 per cent. It seems that the State has recorded over 3,481 cases in the last seven days, almost double the number of cases prior to the limited testing strategy. Seven new deaths were recorded on Monday, taking the toll to 217. In the last seven days alone, the State has seen over 26 deaths. GHMC, a hotspot, saw the highest spike of 713 cases, followed by Rangareddy with 107 cases.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
COVID-19 effect: No Rath Yatra in Ranchi for first time in over 300 years
Rath Yatra: Curfew-like shutdown lifted in Puri after chariots reach Gundicha Temple
History scripted on Bada Danda, Rath Yatra held without devotees for first time
COVID-19: Delhi registers nearly 4,000 new cases in record spike as national capital's tally nears 67,000
India our biggest friend, but their media's comments on our exports to China not ok: Bangladesh FM
'Aatmanirbharta': Tireless Kusumavathy, a face of self-sufficient farming