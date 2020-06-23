STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bandi Sanjay Kumar holds Corona protest in Koti, arrested

Police arrested Bandi Sanjay along with former ministers Dr Vijaya Rama Rao, E Peddi Reddy in Koti during the protest.

Published: 23rd June 2020

Police arrest BJP State president Bandi Sanjay during a protest in Hyderabad

Police arrest BJP State president Bandi Sanjay during a protest in Hyderabad on Monday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lambasting the State government for its inept handling of the Covid crisis, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said: “Coronavirus is a health issue concerning people of the entire State.”

The BJP leader, while staging a protest in front of the office of the Director of Health Services at Koti in Hyderabad, alleged that the State government had failed to combat the virus. BJP-ruled States such as Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh had conducted tests in lakhs, but Telangana had only tested thousands, he said.  

He demanded that the State government implement Ayushman Bharat in the State, which allows Covid patients to get free treatment or include it under Arogyasri scheme. Bandi Sanjay also demanded that the government start operating the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Gachibowli immediately.  

Police arrested Bandi Sanjay along with former ministers Dr Vijaya Rama Rao, E Peddi Reddy in Koti during the protest. MLC N Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest in Tarnaka and party former president Dr Laxman at Ashok Nagar.

