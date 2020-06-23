Family that drowned in canal killed selves

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Four and a half months after the bodies of three of a family were recovered from Kakatiya canal, the police, on Monday, ascertained that they died by suicide. The deceased Nareddy Satyanarayana Reddy, 55, his wife Radha, 50, and daughter Vinayasri, 23, were close relatives of Peddapalli MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, in a press statement here on Monday, said that the trio died not by accident but by suicide. The police came to this conclusion after a suicide note was discovered from Satyanarayana Reddy’s fertiliser shop during their investigation. After expert analysis, it was confirmed that Reddy had written the letter.

It may be recalled that on February 17 this year, the family was found dead in a highly decomposed state in Kakatiya canal on the outskirts of the Karimnagar town. Their car was also found. It is learnt that the police were investigating another missing complaint when they stumbled upon their bodies. The police then case registered a case of accidental death.

Suicide note found

During the course of their investigation, the police discovered Satyanaryana Reddy’s suicide note and his diary at his fertiliser shop. In the diary, he had written about donating all his properties to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam after his death.