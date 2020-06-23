STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Government deposits over Rs 5,000 crore into ryots’ accounts

The State government began depositing Rythu Bandhu amounts into the bank accounts of farmers on Monday.

Published: 23rd June 2020

For representational purposes. (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government began depositing Rythu Bandhu amounts into the bank accounts of farmers on Monday. Around 50.84 lakh farmers received a total of Rs 5,294.53 crore on the first day. Officials started depositing money from 10 am and by evening, over 50 lakh farmers had received the money. Additionally, 63,477 farmers with ROFR pattas received Rs  82.37 crore.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, in a tweet, said that for the release of the funds, the State government had used the latest technology to help farmers. In a statement, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy thanked the NIC and bank officials for depositing the money quickly. He said all farmers who got pattadar passbooks until June 16 would get Rythu Bandhu amounts. He said around 5 lakh farmers did not furnish their bank account details to the Agriculture department, and when they do, they too would get the Rythu Bandhu amounts.

