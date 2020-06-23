STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Chandrasekhar Rao hands over Rs 5 crore to Colonel B Santosh Babu’s family

As announced earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited slain Colonel B Santosh Babu’s family here on Monday and personally handed over cheques for Rs  5 crore.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao interacts with Col Santosh Babu’s family in Suryapet on Monday

By Express News Service

SURYAPET: As announced earlier, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visited slain Colonel B Santosh Babu’s family here on Monday and personally handed over cheques for Rs  5 crore. Rao also handed over to martyred Colonel’s wife Santoshi a job appointment letter and land documents relating to 711 sq yards house site allotted to her in Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

Of the Rs  5 crore aid, Rs  1 crore was handed over to Santosh’s parents and Rs  4 crore to his wife. Though the CM handed over a letter, appointing Santoshi as a Group 1 officer, the posting orders will be issued once she decides on her choice of place of posting.

The 37-year-old Colonel died during the India-China face-off at Galwan Valley, Ladakh on June 15. After reaching Suryapet by road from his farmhouse in Erravalli, the CM first paid floral tribute to the photo of Santosh Babu at the latter’s residence. Later, he comforted Col Santosh’s widow Santoshi, parents Manjula and Upender and sister Sruthi. Rao also spoke Santosh’s children Abhigna and Anirudh Teja.

While hailing Santosh Babu for sacrificing his life for the country’s, Rao assured that he would stand by his family at all times and said they can contact him whenever they need help. Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar were also present on the occasion. Due to the Covid norms, the police restricted the movement of the public near Santosh Babu’s residence. Around 650 police personnel were deployed for bandobust duty during the CM’s visit.

Meanwhile, Postmaster General P Vidyasagar Reddy handed a Rs  35-lakh postal life insurance cheque to Santosh’s family. Jagadish Reddy announced that Santosh’s bronze statue would be erected in Suryapet and the old bus stand junction in the city will be named after him. The State also announced Rs  10 lakh aid to each of the other 19 soldiers who died along with Santosh Babu in Galwan Valley.

