STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR hardsells food processing sector

The session was attended by over 200 prospective investors from around the globe.

Published: 23rd June 2020 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With positive progress in agriculture in Telangana, there is massive investment opportunity in the food processing industry, especially in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, poultiries and dairy sectors,  IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday.

Rama Rao, who was addressing a webinar ‘Food Processing Sector Edition’, hosted by Invest India, said that the food processing sector will create tremendous opportunities in future. He asserted that the government will provide complete support to companies which come forward to invest in the sector.

“The water revolution in the State is going on and there is a huge opportunity for agriculture, dairy, meat and fish products in the future,” he said. The Minister said that the companies investing in food processing and interested in large-scale procurement of agricultural commodities would get incentives to establish manufacturing facilities.

The State has invested heavily in irrigation infrastructure, created large reservoirs and established a strong farm-level ecosystem (ranging from social security, farm input support, warehousing and marketing infrastructure, farm gate procurement infrastructure, farmer producer organisations). This has opened up opportunities for cultivation of a diverse range of crops in the State. The Telangana government is equipped to facilitate contract farming and market-oriented cultivation on a large scale, he added.

The session was attended by over 200 prospective investors from around the globe. The investors come from sectors such as ready-to-eat foods, confectionery, beverages, fruits, vegetables, dairy, poultry, meat, maize, flowers, and health-oriented cereals such as millets and quinoa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp