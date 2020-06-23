KTR hardsells food processing sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With positive progress in agriculture in Telangana, there is massive investment opportunity in the food processing industry, especially in agriculture, livestock, fisheries, poultiries and dairy sectors, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Monday.

Rama Rao, who was addressing a webinar ‘Food Processing Sector Edition’, hosted by Invest India, said that the food processing sector will create tremendous opportunities in future. He asserted that the government will provide complete support to companies which come forward to invest in the sector.

“The water revolution in the State is going on and there is a huge opportunity for agriculture, dairy, meat and fish products in the future,” he said. The Minister said that the companies investing in food processing and interested in large-scale procurement of agricultural commodities would get incentives to establish manufacturing facilities.

The State has invested heavily in irrigation infrastructure, created large reservoirs and established a strong farm-level ecosystem (ranging from social security, farm input support, warehousing and marketing infrastructure, farm gate procurement infrastructure, farmer producer organisations). This has opened up opportunities for cultivation of a diverse range of crops in the State. The Telangana government is equipped to facilitate contract farming and market-oriented cultivation on a large scale, he added.

The session was attended by over 200 prospective investors from around the globe. The investors come from sectors such as ready-to-eat foods, confectionery, beverages, fruits, vegetables, dairy, poultry, meat, maize, flowers, and health-oriented cereals such as millets and quinoa.