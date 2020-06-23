STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PG doctors continue to boycott duties for third day at Osmania General Hospital

Some of the admitted patients are in critical condition, and even at the isolation wards where they are kept, doctors have boycotted duties.

Published: 23rd June 2020 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 10:45 AM

Osmania General Hospital

Osmania General Hospital (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as close to fifty patients suspected to have Covid-19 remain admitted at Osmania General Hospital, boycott of duties by Post Graduate doctors continued for the third day on Monday.

Some of the admitted patients are in critical condition, and even at the isolation wards where they are kept, doctors have boycotted duties. The protest has brought into question the response of state government on the issue.

The PG doctors from General Medicine department have been demanding deployment of more PG doctors from other departments in the hospital, to aide them in taking care of around 50 patients in isolation wards, apart from patients in critical condition at the acute medical care unit and patients in other wards of the hospital.

With the PG doctors protesting, only around nine doctors -- three senior residents and six assistant professors -- are available to take care of all the patients in the isolation wards, AMC units and other wards. These nine doctors have to take care of more than 70 patients and at a time, only around three doctors are available. This has made it difficult for the doctors to divide themselves into two batches, so that one batch can be under quarantine for a week while the other works, as per the government’s instructions.

When contacted, OGH Superintendent Dr B Nagender said the medical necessities of patients are being fulfilled by the hospital despite the shortage of manpower. He said measures are being taken, including adding more duty medical officers and roping in more house surgeons. Negotiations are on to rope in PG doctors from other departments, which is being opposed by heads of the departments. Dr Nagender said that at a time like this, when the need for doctors is more severe, PG doctors going on strike is not right.

