Probe pregnant tribal woman’s death: Guv

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan directed Adilabad Collector A Sridevasena to conduct an enquiry into the recent death of a pregnant tribal woman at RIMS hospital, here on Monday.

The District Collector then ordered District Medical and Health Officer Narender Rathod to conduct an enquiry and submit a report on the matter.P Jaysheela, 28, a tribal woman, had died while undergoing treatment for anaemia in the hospital on June 19.

Rathod visited the woman’s native village of Koyalpandri and collected details from her husband, and also from Pittabongaram Primary Health Centre, Utnoor Community Health Centre and from the staff and doctors of RIMS hospital.

Jaysheela was eight months pregnant and was admitted to the hospital on June 15. Adivasi organisations had alleged that doctors had neglected her.