SHRC seeks inquiry into cops’ role in land row

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has ordered an inquiry into the case of alleged intervention by Superintendent of Police of Kothugudem and Sub Inspector of Palvoncha town in a civil dispute case.

As per the complainant in the case, the two police officials stood by the opposite party, by the name of P Nagaraju, as he was encroaching 5 acres of land. The SHRC has issued a notice to Bhadradri-Kothagudem Collector to enquire into the matter and submit a report.

Meanwhile, the SHRC has taken cognisance of a woman’s petition, which stated that the police and revenue departments failed to respond to her complaint against illegal transfer of land documents. The SHRC on Monday directed the Mahbubnagar district collector S Venkata Rao to submit a report within two months.