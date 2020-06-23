Stop encroachers on temple land: Telangana HC to Collector
HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC on Monday directed the Hyderabad collector to ensure no illegal constructions takes place on the land admeasuring 4,996 square yards belonging to Jagannadha Swamy temple at Haribowli. A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in a PIL stating authorities concerned have failed to take action against land grabbers who are illegally resorting to constructions in the subject temple land.