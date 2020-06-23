Uttam Kumar Reddy seeks help for UAE workers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other senior Congress leaders, on Monday, wrote to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeking permission to bring back Telangana migrant workers stranded in UAE.

They said the Central Government had failed to help the poor workers, who lost their jobs due to the Covid pandemic in UAE.

“The Indian Association, Sharjah, is providing food and shelter to a large number of such workers in the UAE. They are also arranging chartered flights for the stranded workers so that they can return to their native places. Kerala has given permission to the association to operate chartered flights to different cities in Kerala,” the TPCC leaders stated.