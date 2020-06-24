Telangana agriculture survey to assess soy seeds fiasco 

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Taking cognizance of complaints raised by the farmers that the subsidised government soybean seeds, which were distributed by Markfed, have not germinated yet, the agriculture officials, with the help of scientists, have initiated a survey in the district to assess losses incurred by the ryots due to this.

It has to be mentioned here that the authorities have been encouraging the farmers to take up soy cultivation in accordance with the new agriculture policy, as per which ryots had utilised around 1.09 lakh acres of farmland in the district, as against 67,000 acres last year.

In the meantime, though around 32,000 quintals of subsidised soy seeds should have been distributed, the authorities managed to supply only 15,000 quintals, with which the ryots can take up farming in only 45,000 acres of land. It was while facing this hardship that the farmers came up with complaints that the subsidised soy seeds are not germinating.

It is learnt that the officials have completed the survey in Balkonda Assembly constituency and as per official reports, the subsidised seeds sown in over 3,000 acres in the constituency failed to germinate.

The officials would take up the survey in the remaining areas of the district as well and would prepare a final report after that, which would be sent to the higher-ups.