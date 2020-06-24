FGG alleges weak probe by SIT in Nayeem case, set to approach Lokpal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging a weak investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the cases and allegations against slain gangster Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem, Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has decided to approach the Lokpal.

FGG Secretary M Padmanabha Reddy claimed that they had approached the SIT through an RTI in the past, seeking details regarding the case, but the SIT refused to share information. FGG opined that Nayeem’s network was spread not only in Telangana but also in neighbouring States. The FGG said many police officers, politicians, revenue and registration department employees were in a nexus with Nayeem in activities like extorting money and land grabbing.

In such a situation, the SIT, set up within the Police Department, may not do a proper job, they said. The forum also questioned if only Rs 3,74,600 was seized during searches at Nayeem’s houses after he was killed in an encounter in 2016, why were two counting machines used for counting the currency, when a single person can count them in a short time.

Police have also seized documents for 1,050 acres of land. For registration of these lands on his name and via ‘benamis’, he had used the police, politicians and other government agencies, but the SIT did not investigate in this direction, the forum alleged.

The forum also alleged that the diaries seized during the searches had detailed information of all transactions he had made, elaborating how he had helped different government employees, but its contents were being kept confidential.

“All these developments indicate that the case is being watered down with a weak investigation and if the culprits are not brought before the law, the public will lose hope in justice. Keeping all this mind, FGG will complain to the Lokpal for a fair investigation,” Reddy said.