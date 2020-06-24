Full June’s pay for Telangana government staffers: K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief for around four lakh government employees and pensioners, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced that full salary will be paid to them for June, payable in July.

Sources, however, stated that the decision on paying full salaries and pensions for subsequent months will be taken later. The Covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown has put a dent on the State’s revenues, forcing it to pay its employees and pensioners only 50 per cent of their salaries and annuity for the last three months.

The CM said that as the State’s economy is getting better to some extent, the salaries of government employees and annuity of pensioners will be paid in full for this month.