Jayesh Ranjan bats for digital payment methods

"The customers were told that if they had to complete the KYC, they had to install certain apps.

Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan

Principal Secretary of IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan (File photo| RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There have been numerous instances of fraudulent cyber activities involving online payment portals, leading to many people shying away from the platform, said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Tuesday.

Ranjan, who was speaking at a webinar on ‘Payment Security: Charting the path to the new normal in a post-Covid world’ organised by the Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (CCoE) and City of London Corporation, said, “The concept of digital payment has to be popularised.

One of the biggest reasons behind people not adopting online payment methods is the risk and fear of frauds and cyber attacks.” He pointed to a particular operation involving a private digital wallet, whose customers were sent text message under the pretext that their KYC registration was not complete. 

“The customers were told that if they had to complete the KYC, they had to install certain apps. These apps essentially take remote control of your phone, resulting in fraudsters gaining access to sensitive information,” he said. “In Hyderabad too, the Cyber Crime Cell has been dealing with many cyber frauds, particularly related to digital payments,” he added. 

He said that these apps and interfaces should be simplified so that customers and merchants are not discouraged from using them. He proposed the adoption of technology such as Artificial intelligence or voice control, for better accessibility.

