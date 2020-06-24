STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More private hospitals in Telangana start home treatment services for COVID-19

One such corporate hospital in Secunderabad is  offering these services for Rs 20,000.

Published: 24th June 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the sudden spike in Covid-19 cases adding more than 3,600 patients in a matter of one week and all of them requiring some form of medical attention, several corporate hospitals have started offering home-isolation medical treatment to the patients.

At least five leading private hospitals are now offering these services where the patients can have all their vital aspects like pulse and oxygen levels monitored with equipment provided by hospitals and get consultations based on the recordings. One such corporate hospital in Secunderabad is  offering these services for Rs 20,000.

‘Not every patient requires hospitalisation’

Tie-ups with hotels likely, says TSSHA 

The Rs 20,000 service includes the cost of PPE kits, sanitisers and gloves as will as disinfection services. Another hospital in the West Zone is offering the same for Rs 10,000. A hospital in Begumpet is planning to charge Rs 15,000 for the services which it will start in the next two days.

“Not every patient will require hospitalisation. In fact, in the hospital setting, there are chances of cross infections which is why we are pushing for these services from private hospitals’ side,” noted Dr Bhaskar Rao, President of  Telangana Super Speciality Hospitals Association (TSSHA).

He also revealed that for the benefit of those who may not have facilities within homes to isolate themselves, they are were devising a mechanism of empanelling or tying up with hotels to provide affordable isolation spaces for such patients.

