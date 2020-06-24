Senior Telangana IPS officer tenders resignation over delay in promotion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over delay in getting promotion, senior IPS officer and director of Telangana State Police Academy, VK Singh tendered resignation and sent the letter to Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

In his resignation letter, the IPS officer wrote to MHA to consider his resignation, as he was upset over the government's attitude in giving selective promotions. He was eligible for getting promoted to DG rank.

The 1987 batch IPS officer is an officer of the Additional DGP rank. He was expected to get promotion as a DG. Recently, the government promoted several IPS officers to additional DGP ranks from IG rank but he did not receive promotion.

Singh has made some sensational comments earlier.

Last year, when he had said that all police training institutions in the country, including the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), were dumping grounds that train police cadets "just for the sake of it".

Before that when he was posted as the head of Printing and Stationery department, he had said the department as an outdated department.

At the TSPA where he brought in a number of reforms in the training of cadets.