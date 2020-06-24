Telangana HC directs government to file report on shelter homes

By Express News Service

A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to file a detailed report regarding the facilities provided at the shelters which have been providing accommodation to the homeless including migrant workers, orphans, beggars, children and elderly persons during the lockdown. It also sought details regarding the old-age homes functioning in the State.

The bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed this order in two PILs which are taken up based on a letters addressed to the Chief Justice by advocate S Nanda and Prof PL Vishweshwara Rao, vice-president of Telangana Jana Samithi, highlighting the sufferings of those living in shelter homes during the lockdown period.

During the course of hearing, Prof Rao urged the court to direct the authorities concerned not to stop the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from helping the people housed in various shelters.

As per the Senior citizens Act, each district should have one old-age home. However, there are only two such homes in the State, he added.

After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the Advocate General BS Prasad to file a detailed report on the issue particularly to the contentions of the petitioners, and posted the matter to July 10, for further hearing.