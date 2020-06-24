Telangana raises another loan of Rs 2,000 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government raised another Rs 2,000 crore State Development Loan (SDL) on Tuesday with a tenure of 10 years at an interest rate of 6.6 per cent. According to RBI, as may as five States have raised Rs 7,350 crore loan on Tuesday.

With the fresh loan of Rs 2,000 crore, the total loan raised by Telangana government in the first quarter of this financial year is Rs 12,461.2 crore. The State government raised Rs 4,000 crore in April, Rs 4,000 crore in May and Rs 4,461.2 crore in June.

As the revenue collections has gone down drastically due the to lockdown, the State government is mostly depending on loans to meet its expenditure. Though, government is continuing its flagship schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, it is paying only half salary to employees.