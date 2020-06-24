Three Congress councillors, key leaders join TRS

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Three Congress councillors and several of its key leaders joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao here on Tuesday. The councillors claimed that Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy was not co-operating with the development of the town, leading to their defection.

Councillors Shaik Saber, Vijaylaxmi, and Mumtaz Begum, and key leaders like Kasini Srikanth, Vijaykumar, Barla Bhikshapathy Shekar, Sanjeev, Mohan, Laxman, and a few others, were the ones who witched loyalties to the pink party. It may be noted that the councilors had already met Harish Rao at his residence in Siddipet recently and had expressed their willingness to join the party.

According to sources, another four councillors, belonging to the grand-old party, are also set to join the ruling party. Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said that he would extend his full support for the development of Sangareddy town. Meanwhile, the Minister alleged that Congress could not even play the role of a proper Opposition in the State. Later, he visited Narsapur and inspected the area where KCR is scheduled to visit on June 25.