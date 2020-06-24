Try to protect 80 per cent saplings planted under Haritha Haram: Indrakaran

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would launch the sixth phase of Haritha Haram on June 25 at Narsapur, said Forest and Environment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, here on Tuesday.

The Forest Minister told the peoples representatives of local bodies over video conference that they should take the responsibility of protecting at least 80 per cent of saplings planted under the programme, as per the new Panchayat Raj and Municipal Act.

The local bodies should allot 10 per cent funds in their budgets for Haritha Haram, the Minister said. Reddy reviewed the arrangements along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. R Sobha, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

So far, 182 crore saplings have been planted as against the total target of 230 crore saplings to be planted under Haritha Haram. In the sixth phase, the State government plans to plant 30 crore saplings. Meanwhile, the OSD to Chief Minister Priyanka Varghese held a review meeting at Tangedu Park in Lankaram village on Tuesday. She directed officials to gear up for the programme and plant saplings on both sides of NH 65.