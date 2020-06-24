Year-long celebrations to mark PV Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister and ‘Telangana’s pride’ PV Narasimha Rao would be organised officially, announced Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday. To recall and remember the greatest services rendered by the multi-faced personality in several fields, it was decided to organise his centenary celebrations.

Rao announced that on June 28, the birthday of PV, the main programme would be organised at PV Gnana Bhoomi in Hyderabad. Around the same time celebrations will be held at 50 locations worldwide. Rao said Rs 10 crore would be sanctioned immediately for the purpose.

The State Cabinet and State Legislature will adopt resolutions demanding that the Centre confers Bharat Ratna to PV, posthumously. “I will personally meet the Prime Minister and request him to confer Bharat Ratna on PV,” Rao said.

Besides, a request on behalf of the State government will be made to the Centre to keep PV’s portrait in the Parliament. Besides Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, other officials, PV’s son PV Prabhakar Rao and daughter Vani Devi were also present in the meeting.