Police quiz Potluri Vara Prasad as his neighbour alleges threat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police on Wednesday took custody of YSR Congress leader and businessman Potluri Vara Prasad, for allegedly threatening a neighbour in connection with construction works taken up by the latter. According to the police, Kailash Vikram lodged a complaint that he was threatened by Vara Prasad through some hired bouncers.

The YSRC leader’s home in Banjara Hills is adjacent to that of the complainant. Vikram had been carrying out construction work when around 15 persons, including Vara Prasad and his hired bouncers, came to the complainant’s premises and asked him to stop the work, the complaint stated. When Kailash Vikram refused to do so, Vara Prasad and his cronies tried to assault him. Based on the complaint, the police reached the spot and collected details.

Police then shifted Vara Prasad to the police station for questioning. Vara Prasad told the police that the walls of his residence were getting damaged due to the construction work. He had asked Vikram to take some precautions. Vara Prasad said Vikram did not pay heed to his request. Therefore, he visited his neighbour, mainly for some enquiries. Police said Vikram had also been questioned and since it was a civil matter, they would follow standard procedure to solve it.