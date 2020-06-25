STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Police quiz Potluri Vara Prasad as his neighbour alleges threat

The YSRC leader’s home in Banjara Hills is adjacent to that of the complainant.

Published: 25th June 2020 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Potluri Vara Prasad

Potluri Vara Prasad (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Banjara Hills police on Wednesday took custody of YSR Congress leader and businessman Potluri Vara Prasad, for allegedly threatening a neighbour in connection with construction works taken up by the latter. According to the police, Kailash Vikram lodged a complaint that he was threatened by Vara Prasad through some hired bouncers.

The YSRC leader’s home in Banjara Hills is adjacent to that of the complainant. Vikram had been carrying out construction work when around 15 persons, including Vara Prasad and his hired bouncers, came to the complainant’s premises and asked him to stop the work, the complaint stated. When Kailash Vikram refused to do so, Vara Prasad and his cronies tried to assault him. Based on the complaint, the police reached the spot and collected details.

Police then shifted Vara Prasad to the police station for questioning. Vara Prasad told the police that the walls of his residence were getting damaged due to the construction work. He had asked Vikram to take some precautions. Vara Prasad said Vikram did not pay heed to his request. Therefore, he visited his neighbour, mainly for some enquiries. Police said Vikram had also been questioned and since it was a civil matter, they would follow standard procedure to solve it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
YSR Congress Potluri Vara Prasad
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp