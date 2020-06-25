STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Return tedious for UAE NRIs

All foreign airline operators to UAE have to adhere to the conditions mentioned during repatriation clearances.

Published: 25th June 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Air India will operate five flights in the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People hoping to get on repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will have to follow a strict and extensive list of regulations. All foreign airline operators to UAE have to adhere to the conditions mentioned during repatriation clearances.

As per the guidelines issued by the General Civil Aviation Authority of UAE - Safety Decision 2020-01 (Issue 17) Q&A Guidance For Foreign Operators, currently the transportation of passengers (UAE Nationals and Non-UAE Nationals) to UAE on repatriation flights is not allowed. In view of the foregoing, all passengers, including Indian Nationals holding a valid Residency Permit/Work Permit of the UAE and approval of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship or an approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) applicable to Dubai, would need to have specific approval from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in New Delhi and their UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) to travel from India to UAE on these repatriation flights.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
United Arab Emirates UAE Vande Bharat Mission
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp