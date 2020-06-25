Return tedious for UAE NRIs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: People hoping to get on repatriation flights under the Vande Bharat Mission between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will have to follow a strict and extensive list of regulations. All foreign airline operators to UAE have to adhere to the conditions mentioned during repatriation clearances.

As per the guidelines issued by the General Civil Aviation Authority of UAE - Safety Decision 2020-01 (Issue 17) Q&A Guidance For Foreign Operators, currently the transportation of passengers (UAE Nationals and Non-UAE Nationals) to UAE on repatriation flights is not allowed. In view of the foregoing, all passengers, including Indian Nationals holding a valid Residency Permit/Work Permit of the UAE and approval of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship or an approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) applicable to Dubai, would need to have specific approval from the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in New Delhi and their UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC) to travel from India to UAE on these repatriation flights.