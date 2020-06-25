Ryots stage stir seeking compensation

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Continuing the row over subsidised government soy seeds that failed to germinate, a group of soyabean farmers, accompanied by BJP Kisan Morcha leaders and activists, staged a protest in front of the district agriculture office here on Wednesday. During the stir, the protestors demanded the State government to provide a compensation of `30,000 per acre to all the affected farmers.

Meanwhile, the protestors alleged that even the soy seeds they brought from private companies failed to germinated, which has left many of them in dire straits. They also demanded the government to conduct an inquiry into the issue. In the meantime, a delegation under the leadership of BJP Kisan Morcha district president N Srinivas Reddy submitted a memorandum to the officials concerned.