STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court pulls up government over 41 illegal old age homes

It passed the order through video conference in a PIL, which was based on the letter of the member secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority.

Published: 25th June 2020 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HC pulls up govt over 41 illegal old age homes

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to inform it about the steps taken against 41 unregistered old age homes in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts, and the action taken against the officials who failed to inspect the facilities all these years. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, pointed out that out of the 89 homes, about 41 are functioning without any permission in the said districts. 

It passed the order through video conference in a PIL, which was based on the letter of the member secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority. Special counsel of Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar submitted that the government issued notices to the 41 old age homes that are not registered under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 and would initiate steps for their closure if not registered in 15 days. As for the Mothera Nest Old Age Home, appropriate steps were taken to shift eight-10 inmates to another home to avoid overcrowding. 

A helpline, 14567, was also created for grievance redressal of senior citizens. Two government old age homes are functioning in Karimnagar and Rangareddy districts, and two in Hyderabad district. The department concerned will sanction funds to registered old age homes run by NGOs, he said. The bench directed the government to take all precautions for the inmates in view of Covid-19 pandemic. It posted the matter to July 14. 

HC fumes over encroachment of water bodies 

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday pulled up authorities of HMDA, GHMC and other departments for the failure to prevent encroachments and contamination of water bodies, including the Musi. A division bench said encroachments are taking place due to dereliction of duty by the officials, and directed the HMDA to file a report regarding action taken. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed the order in the PIL filed by activist Lubna Sarwath, seeking direction for removal of encroachments at Brahmankunta lake in Puppulguda and to evict encroachers from the Musi river bed in Rangareddy. Another PIL stated that the extent of Katta Maisamma Cheruvu is not protected.The bench posted the matter to July 15. 

A’bad model for people with disabilities 

The High Court expressed displeasure at the Telangana government for failing to create a separate fund of Rs 10 crore to meet the needs of people with disabilities during Covid- 19, and directed it to file a comprehensive report on the plan of action, on Wednesday. A division bench directed the government to file the report along with details of funds allocated and expenditures, by the second week of July. It suggested the government to implement the Adilabad model. In Adilabad, former Collector D Divya would interact with disabled persons every fortnight to resolve their problems. Divya said Rs 3.5 crore is available for any emergencies during the pandemic. The bench posted the matter to July 16 for further hearing. 

TS, GoI told to respond on ordinance 

The Telangana High Court issued notices to the State government and the Centre for filing a counter affidavit in two weeks in the additional affidavit challenging the Ordinance issued for deferment of any payment to employees or pensioners in the event of disasters and public health emergencies. The additional affidavit was filed by the Telangana government pensioners Joint Action Committee (JAC), who also filed an affidavit with a plea to implead the Secretary to State Governor and Principal Secretary to law and legislative affairs as respondents to the present case. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the order through video conference in batch petitions filed by JAC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp