Telangana High Court pulls up government over 41 illegal old age homes

By Express News Service

HC pulls up govt over 41 illegal old age homes

A division bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to inform it about the steps taken against 41 unregistered old age homes in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts, and the action taken against the officials who failed to inspect the facilities all these years. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, pointed out that out of the 89 homes, about 41 are functioning without any permission in the said districts.

It passed the order through video conference in a PIL, which was based on the letter of the member secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority. Special counsel of Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar submitted that the government issued notices to the 41 old age homes that are not registered under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007 and would initiate steps for their closure if not registered in 15 days. As for the Mothera Nest Old Age Home, appropriate steps were taken to shift eight-10 inmates to another home to avoid overcrowding.

A helpline, 14567, was also created for grievance redressal of senior citizens. Two government old age homes are functioning in Karimnagar and Rangareddy districts, and two in Hyderabad district. The department concerned will sanction funds to registered old age homes run by NGOs, he said. The bench directed the government to take all precautions for the inmates in view of Covid-19 pandemic. It posted the matter to July 14.

HC fumes over encroachment of water bodies

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday pulled up authorities of HMDA, GHMC and other departments for the failure to prevent encroachments and contamination of water bodies, including the Musi. A division bench said encroachments are taking place due to dereliction of duty by the officials, and directed the HMDA to file a report regarding action taken. The bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed the order in the PIL filed by activist Lubna Sarwath, seeking direction for removal of encroachments at Brahmankunta lake in Puppulguda and to evict encroachers from the Musi river bed in Rangareddy. Another PIL stated that the extent of Katta Maisamma Cheruvu is not protected.The bench posted the matter to July 15.

A’bad model for people with disabilities

The High Court expressed displeasure at the Telangana government for failing to create a separate fund of Rs 10 crore to meet the needs of people with disabilities during Covid- 19, and directed it to file a comprehensive report on the plan of action, on Wednesday. A division bench directed the government to file the report along with details of funds allocated and expenditures, by the second week of July. It suggested the government to implement the Adilabad model. In Adilabad, former Collector D Divya would interact with disabled persons every fortnight to resolve their problems. Divya said Rs 3.5 crore is available for any emergencies during the pandemic. The bench posted the matter to July 16 for further hearing.

TS, GoI told to respond on ordinance

The Telangana High Court issued notices to the State government and the Centre for filing a counter affidavit in two weeks in the additional affidavit challenging the Ordinance issued for deferment of any payment to employees or pensioners in the event of disasters and public health emergencies. The additional affidavit was filed by the Telangana government pensioners Joint Action Committee (JAC), who also filed an affidavit with a plea to implead the Secretary to State Governor and Principal Secretary to law and legislative affairs as respondents to the present case. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy passed the order through video conference in batch petitions filed by JAC.