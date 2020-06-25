Telangana’s economy witnessing green shoots of revival

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s economy is showing signs of recovery after it had been battered by the effects of lockdown. The State is getting about 40 per cent of the income out of the estimated monthly receivables of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore. With the economy sprouting g reen shoots, a confident KCR-administration has decided to pay full salaries to employees and pensions to those who had retired from service.

The major sectors which, according to official sources, contributed to the revival of the economy are agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors. Revenue through sale of liquor, petrol and revenue from stamps and registrat i o n t o o i s encouraging. But, sectors like hospitality and cab services are yet to pick up. The revenue from liquor is now over Rs 1,200 crore per month and the Stamps and Registration Department chipped in with Rs 384 crore till date in June. The revenue from stamps and registration was Rs 634 crore in the first quarter.

“Besides, the 40 per cent normal income, we are also depending on the State Development Loans,” top sources in Finance Department told Express. Thus, the State own revenue would be around Rs 4,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. The State has also been raising Rs 4,000 crore loan every month. In addition to this, the State received Rs 982 crore each in April and May as central devolution. The total loan raised by the State in the first quarter of this financial year is Rs 12,461.2 crore. Of all the sectors, ag riculture re - mained the cornerstone of the State economy.

With good monsoon and timely help of over Rs 6,800 crore financial assistance to farmers this month, the government expects the State economy to bloom further this year. The State government also purchased paddy and other crops and paid over Rs 25,000 crore to farmers. This would help circulation of money as farmers will splurge in regular purchases, including fertilisers and pesticides, which would help the State get its cut in the form of taxes.

However, the sector-wise performance is not immediately available. Sources in Finance Department explained that the percentage of sector-wise recovery would not be quantified in the State on the lines of the Central government. “No immediate information with regard to State indicators would be available with us like in the Central government. It is a little bit difficult to quantify the sector-wise recovery,” the sources explained.

Major contributors

The major sectors which, according to official sources, contributed to the revival of State’s economy are agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors

Rebounding economy: Sector-wise performance in Telangana