STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana’s economy witnessing green shoots of revival

Telangana’s economy is showing signs of recovery after it had been battered by the effects of lockdown.

Published: 25th June 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

cash_money_business_economy_EPS

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s economy is showing signs of recovery after it had been battered by the effects of lockdown. The State is getting about 40 per cent of the income out of the estimated monthly receivables of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore. With the economy sprouting g reen shoots, a confident KCR-administration has decided to pay full salaries to employees and pensions to those who had retired from service.

The major sectors which, according to official sources, contributed to the revival of the economy are agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors. Revenue through sale of liquor, petrol and revenue from stamps and registrat i o n t o o i s encouraging. But, sectors like hospitality and cab services are yet to pick up. The revenue from liquor is now over Rs 1,200 crore per month and the Stamps and Registration Department chipped in with Rs 384 crore till date in June. The revenue from stamps and registration was Rs 634 crore in the first quarter.

“Besides, the 40 per cent normal income, we are also depending on the State Development Loans,” top sources in Finance Department told Express. Thus, the State own revenue would be around Rs 4,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. The State has also been raising Rs 4,000 crore loan every month. In addition to this, the State received Rs 982 crore each in April and May as central devolution. The total loan raised by the State in the first quarter of this financial year is Rs 12,461.2 crore. Of all the sectors, ag riculture re - mained the cornerstone of the State economy.

With good monsoon and timely help of over Rs 6,800 crore financial assistance to farmers this month, the government expects the State economy to bloom further this year. The State government also purchased paddy and other crops and paid over Rs 25,000 crore to farmers. This would help circulation of money as farmers will splurge in regular purchases, including fertilisers and pesticides, which would help the State get its cut in the form of taxes.

However, the sector-wise performance is not immediately available. Sources in Finance Department explained that the percentage of sector-wise recovery would not be quantified in the State on the lines of the Central government. “No immediate information with regard to State indicators would be available with us like in the Central government. It is a little bit difficult to quantify the sector-wise recovery,” the sources explained.

Major contributors

The major sectors which, according to official sources, contributed to the revival of State’s economy are agriculture, manufacturing and services sectors

Rebounding economy: Sector-wise performance in Telangana

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
economy lockdown
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp