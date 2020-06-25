Tims is ready to serve, says Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State crossed 10,000 Covid-19 cases mark, Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Wednesday said that the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli, will start taking in patients from June 28 or 29. The hospital has already started outpatient consulting. Eatala visited TIMS along with senior health department officials.The hospital will have 1,224 beds of which 50 beds will have ventilators and 1,000 will have oxygen lines.

6,600 tests per day

Telangana currently has the capacity to conduct 6,600 tests per day. Along with private labs, it is around 10,000 per day. Two more Cobas - 8800 machines have been ordered that are yet to be delivered to Telangana, each of which can test 4,032 tests/day. About the recent mixup of bodies of Covid patients, Eatala said that the onus of identification lay with family members.

In many cases, they were too scared to come to Gandhi Hospital to identify their deceased kin, he observed. The Minister added that henceforth, a photo would be clicked of the deceased patients. One copy of the photo would be available at the mortuary so that kin can identify the body.

‘Visit government hospitals’

Eatala said that co-morbidities were the main cause of Covid deaths. Among others, it was because the patients had ignored symptoms for too long. The Minister elaborated that if anyone feels sick, they can visit a Primary Health Centre. Those with symptoms would definitely be tested. He urged people to get treated at government hospitals as there is a bed capacity of 17,500. He also informed that currently 1,000 people are being treated in government hospitals and 300 in private hospitals. He also said that the government is spending `300 per day on meals for each Covid patient.

TSRTC BUS BHAVAN NEXT POSSIBLE HOTSPOT

Hyderabad: The TSRTC Bus Bhavan may be on its way to become a Covid hotspot as two senior officials tested positive on Wednesday. Samples of over 15 officials have been sent for testing. “A chief traffic manager and an official from the marketing and commercial department tested positive. 15 more samples have been sent for testing, including the officials’ drivers,” said a source from the Bus Bhavan. “No TSRTC driver has tested positive yet,” the source added

Over 2,000 patients home quarantined

Hyderabad: As many as 2,192 patients in Telangana, around half the number of active cases, who do not have severe symptoms are on home quarantine. “The patients are being provided with home quarantine stamps. If anyone shows any severe symptoms, they will be sent back to Gandhi Hospital,” said a senior doctor from the hospital. “In case of any emergency, the quarantined individual can be easily shifted to hospital for treatment. Earlier, it was difficult because many areas were barricaded, causing a delay,” said GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar

9-month-old infant infected by virus

Adilabad: A nine-month-old infant from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, whose parents had tested positive for Covid-19 last week, also tested positive for the virus on Wednesday. Last week, the child’s parents were moved from Easgaon village in Kagaznagar mandal to Wankidi. The couple allegedly refused to heed the doctor’s advice to keep their child away from them. A total of 26 cases have been recorded in the district until now

Covid cases on the rise in Khammam

Khammam: The erstwhile Khammam district is seeing a sharp rise in Covid cases as 19 people were tested positive in the past one week. Six of the cases are from Bhadradri Kothagudem district. Until now, three deaths have occurred due to the virus, including a bank clerk who died in Khammam town. Among the 19 positive cases, 10 were reported from one family, who got the virus from their relative who came to visit from Vijayawada. Among six positive cases reported in Kothagudem, two are doctors. Of the 19 cases in Khammam, five who were in a critical condition were moved to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad