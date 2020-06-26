Adilabad sees first Covid death

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The first death due to Covid-19 from Adilabad district was recorded as a 70-year-old woman died of the virus at Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital on Thursday. The woman had recently been tested positive for the virus, and had been moved to Gandhi Hospital.

The district also saw six other persons testing positive for the virus on Thursday. All of them were moved to Gandhi Hospital. District medical and health officer (DM&HO) for Adilabad Narender Rathod said the woman who had died was also ailing from hypertension.