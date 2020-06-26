STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP observes ‘Black Day’ against Emergency

Kishan Reddy said this day in 1975 saw an assault on the proud annals of our democratic nation and its values by the proclamation of the Emergency.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP’s Telangana unit on Thursday organised ‘Black Day’ to observe the declaration of Emergency (June 25, 1975). The party’s national general secretary, P Muralidhar Rao, addressed its activists in Hyderabad district, State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar interacted with those in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy addressed the cadre of Warangal Urban district and BJP’s former president Dr K Laxman spoke to the Rangareddy district activists over video-conference. Muralidhar Rao alleged that dynastic politics continues in the country and the parties, except in BJP.

“Congress murdered democracy in the country and is now talking about freedom. Its leaders have to realise that Indira Gandhi imposed the Emergency to suppress Opposition voices,” he said. Bandi asked the BJP cadre to be ready to fight the corruption and irregularities of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Ministers. Alleging that ‘Telangana Talli’ has become a pawn at the hands of KCR, he asked them to fight hard to free the State from the Chief Minister’s clutches, just like they freed the country from the hands of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Kishan Reddy said this day in 1975 saw an assault on the proud annals of our democratic nation and its values by the proclamation of the Emergency. Indians across the world suffered immensely due to the draconian misuse of power, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs said during the video-conference.

