‘Display Emblem fully, clearly’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE Telangana government on Thursday issued fresh guidelines regarding the complete and clear display of the State Emblem of India, in accordance with the recent instructions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. In a press release, Principal Secretary (Political) Vikas Raj stated that all government agencies using the Emblem on their seals must ensure that the seals are replaced before they are worn out so that the impression of the seals on papers are clear and precise.

The release also mentions that the government agencies must depict it completely with the motto ‘Satyamev Jayate’ in Devanagari script inscribed below the profile of the Lion Capital. They should ensure that no unauthorised use of the Emblem is made on stationery, vehicles etc. “Incomplete display of the State Emblem of India is a violation of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of improper use) Act, 2005 and State Emblem of India (Regulation of use) Act, 2007, amended in 2010,” the release read.