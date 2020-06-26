STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Follow 1 theme in every 10-km radius: KT Rama Rao

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has directed the officials concerned to follow one specific theme in every 10-km radius while planting saplings as part of Haritha Haram programme.

Published: 26th June 2020

IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao has directed the officials concerned to follow one specific theme in every 10-km radius while planting saplings as part of Haritha Haram programme. He gave this direction after launching the sixth phase of Haritha Haram programme at Hyderabad Metro Development Authority (HMDA) park near the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Dundigal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the authorities will plant as many as 6.5 lakh saplings in the 110 acres of land belonging to Dundigal municipality situated adjacent to the ORR and added that it would be developed into a small forest on the line of Yadadri model (Miyawaki).

“Each one, plant one,” the Minister said calling upon the citizens to extend their cooperation to the government. Rama Rao recalled that the idea to follow a particular theme in every locality was of KCR’s. As per CM’s directions, the entire 158-km ORR stretch should be developed into a green zone, he added

