KCR receives appreciation from MS Pawar for financial package to LAC standoff martyr Col Santosh Babu 

Colonel B Santosh Babu was martyred after a violent faceoff between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Published: 26th June 2020 10:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 10:24 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief of Naval and Vice-Admiral MS Pawar appreciated Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for announcing financial package to martyred Colonel B Santosh Babu, who died in India-China face-off. 

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Pawar said "the alacrity with which,  you announced and implemented the rehabilitation package to Colonel Santosh Babu is perhaps unparalleled and sets the bar very high for others to emulate".

The example that you have set would doubly reassure the individual on the front line that no matter what the consequences in action, the nation would care for the family, Pawar said.

Santosh Babu had a brilliant academic career as a student at the Korukonda Sainik School. He then trained at the National Defence Academy, Pune and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. 

He joined the Army in 2004 and his first posting was in Kashmir and was in the 16th Bihar Battalion and one year ago he was deployed at the China border. 

He was finally laid to rest in his native Kesaram in Telangana on June 18, where hundreds of people thronged the site to pay their final respects.

