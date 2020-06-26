STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana sees 920 fresh Covid cases; crosses 11-K mark

COVID-19 cases crossed the 11-K mark in Telangana as the State recorded 920 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest single day spike, on Thursday.

Published: 26th June 2020 10:02 AM

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: COVID-19 cases crossed the 11-K mark in Telangana as the State recorded 920 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike, on Thursday. Of the fresh cases, 737 cases were reported from GHMC limits alone. The State also saw five Covid-related deaths, taking the toll to 230, and 327 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. The State’s tally now stands at 11,364.

Active cases in the State stand at 6,446. There are merely 17,000 Covid-designated beds in the State and the number of active cases appear to be fast approaching the number. The official media bulletin, however, maintains that only 6.34% of the Covid beds are occupied, while and 901 ICU and 463 ventilator beds are vacant. The State’s test positivity rate now stands at 25.4%. Since the mass testing that began on June 16, the State has conducted 27,154 tests, which have detected 6,171 cases.

The medical bulletin mentioned that abnormalities were detected in the way testing was done in private labs. A technical expert committee has been formed to check their protocols and to perform a quality control check. In the GHMC limits, with 2,354 cases, Khairtabad is the worst-affected zone, followed by Charminar and Secunderabad, 1,257 and 1,234 cases respectively. Fresh cases were also reported in Rangareddy (86) and Medchal (60).

Telangana COVID-19
