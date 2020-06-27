STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

COVID-19: Railway guard dies, 18 in quarantine

A total of 18 railway employees who were in contact with him were quarantined.

Published: 27th June 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Girls with masks enter Nampally railway station to board the Hussainsagar Express on Friday | R V K RAO

Girls with masks enter Nampally railway station to board the Hussainsagar Express on Friday | R V K RAO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE South Central Railways reported its first COVID-19 death late on Wednesday. A 54-year-old senior goods guard at Kacheguda, who had tested positive, succumbed to the virus. His wife also tested positive a couple of days before he passed away. His son has tested negative but is under quarantine. The SCR employee used to work in the Kacheguda-Dronachalam section near Kurnool.

On June 4, he went to Dronachalam, stayed in an SCR room and returned to Kacheguda on June 6. A day later, he noticed mild symptoms. Railway health authorities got him tested and the results returned positive. He was admitted to Gandhi Hospital, where he succumbed. Railway officials have started contact tracing and identified a few other staff, who used the same room at Dronachalam that was used by this senior guard and advised them to be under quarantine.

Meanwhile, the guards who gave him charge on June 4 and took charge from him on June 6, were also advised to be under quarantine as a precautionary measure. A total of 18 railway employees who were in contact with him were quarantined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
South Central Railways quarantine Railway guard Gandhi Hospital COVID-19
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp